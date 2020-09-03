Two men found dead in Kerala’s Alappuzha in separate incidents

One man was found dead on a beach, while the other was found dead in a sewer.

news Death

The Alappuzha police on Thursday were alerted by local residents, who found the bodies of two men. While the body of one man was found on Alappuzha beach, the other was found in a sewer on Thursday morning. The two men were believed to have died in separate incidents.

The police have not identified the body that was found on the Alappuzha beach. Local residents who found the body in the morning alerted the Alappuzha south police. The deceased is presumed to be a 45-year old man.

“The dead body has not been identified yet. The age of the man is presumed to be 45. The cause of the death is yet to be identified,” an official of the Alappuzha south police told TNM. However, some reports identified the man as a Kollam native.

The body has been kept at the Alappuzha General Hospital. The post-mortem will be conducted after a COVID-19 test is carried out.

The body of another man was found in a sewer at Valiyakulangara near Harippad. The deceased has been identified as Sabarinath, 22 of Mahadevikad in Alappuzha. According to the preliminary investigation, police suspect that the death is an accident.

Sabarinath was on his way back home after taking part in Onam celebrations held nearby on Wednesday night.

“He was riding cycle back home and it’s assumed that he accidently fell into the sewage. It’s assumed that he drowned,” a police official of the Valiakuralngara police station told TNM.

A COVID-19 test will be taken prior to conducting the post-mortem.