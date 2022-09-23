Two landmines unearthed in Andhra, police say they’re inactive

Police have secured the area and are combing the region to detect any other explosives.

Tension prevailed near Kurupam mandal in Parvathipuram Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh, when landmines reportedly weighing around 40 kg were unearthed from a road during a dynamic vehicle check conducted by the police on Friday, September 23. Following the incident, the police are scouring the area to detect if more such explosives are planted. Police suspect that the explosives were planted by Maoists almost a decade ago.

Speaking about the incident, Palakonda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Sravani said, “During the dynamic vehicle checking, the security person noticed a dent in the road connecting Valasaguda and Valasabaleru villages. When he examined it, he found a steel box. After securing the area, the bomb squad came and disposed of the bomb.” She added that Maoists movements were reported in the region between 2003-2005, and the landmines are believed to have been placed back then. The landmines were found planted in a steel food container.

The DSP said that the explosives were inactive, as it has been a long time since they were planted. “The bomb had become powerless, it was not capable of exploding. But we are continuing our inquiries. We have secured the area and are continuing our checking. People need not fear any explosives,” she added.

Two years ago, two tribal men were killed when a pressure mine exploded in Kondrum forest area in Visakhapatnam tribal Agency area. In the same year, in September 2020, the Visakhapatnam rural police unearthed two landmines planted between the Kumkupudi-Pedapadu road in GK Veedhi mandal while combing the area. The recovered mines reportedly weighed four kg each.

Meanwhile, recently on September 21, top Maoist leader Savitri, who was the Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) of South Bastar in Chhattisgarh, surrendered before the Telangana police. Savitri had participated in five deadly attacks and four ambushes against the security forces, police said. She was also alleegdly involved in the recent ambush attack against Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Tekulagudem, Chhattisgarh, which led to the death of 21 security persons and four Maoists.

Savitri is the wife of top Maoist leader, Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna, the Central Committee Member and Secretary of Dandakarnya Special Zone Committee, who died in 2019. Disillusioned by the Maoist party, she decided to lead a normal life, police said.

