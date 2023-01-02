Two killed in Hyderabadâ€™s Banjara Hills in car accident on New Yearâ€™s Day

The car, which was heading towards Punjagutta from Jubilee Hills checkpost, rammed into the two pedestrians and a few cars parked by the roadside on the morning of January 1.

Two people were killed in a car accident on the morning of New Yearâ€™s Day, in the upscale Banjara Hills neighbourhood of Hyderabad. The accident happened around 5 am on Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, when the driver of a car ran over Eshwari, a hospital worker, and Srinivas, a painter. The car was being driven by an engineering student who was returning from a New Yearâ€™s Eve party and was accompanied by a friend, according to reports.

Two others were injured in the accident, when the car, which was heading towards Punjagutta from Jubilee Hills checkpost, rammed into the two pedestrians and a few cars parked by the roadside. Eshwari and Srinivas, who were standing in front of a tiffin centre, died on the spot. The two others who were injured were shifted to a hospital.

Police said three cars were damaged in the accident. The student appeared to have lost control of the vehicle, hitting the pedestrians and stationary cars. The accident took place hours after New Year celebrations and amid a city-wide drive by Hyderabad police against drunk driving. The two students who were in the car were also injured and were moved to a hospital. The driver was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, according to The Times of India.

In another accident on January 1, four people from Tamil Nadu who were heading towards Gokarna after New Year celebrations in Goa, were killed in a road accident. The car they were travelling in collided head-on with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus, and one person sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital. The accident occurred at Baleguli village in Ankola taluk of Karwar district on National Highway 66. Police said that the government bus was heading from Hubballi to Gokarna when the incident took place.

