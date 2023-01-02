Two killed in accidental firing at New Year's Eve party in Shivamogga

An accidental firing on New Yearâ€™s eve resulted in the death of two persons in Karnatakaâ€™s Shivamogga district. According to the police, a businessman died of a heart attack after accidentally firing a gun at his son's friend on Saturday, December 31. 67-year-old Manjunath Olekar, was loading the gun as part of the celebrations. Olekar had planned to fire the gun in the air as a form of celebration, but the gun accidentally discharged, hitting his son's friend, Vinay.

The shooting resulted in serious injuries for Vinay, and despite being rushed to the hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, January 1. Olekar also suffered a heart attack and died on the spot after the accidental shooting, the police said. According to the police, the incident took place accidentally while Olekar was loading his gun.

The police said that Olekar went into shock after witnessing the incident and died due to a heart attack. An unnatural death report has been registered for Olekar's death and a complaint has been filed by Vinay's family. The Kote police are conducting further investigations into the incident.