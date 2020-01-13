Two days after chicken bone gets stuck in boy’s throat, Hyd docs remove it

The foreign body was removed from the boy’s food pipe (esophagus) through a procedure called an endoscopic clipping.

Health Health

A team of doctors from a Hyderabad hospital removed a chicken bone stuck in a 10-year-old boy’s food pipe, in a life saving procedure.

Two days after the bone had gotten stuck in the boy’s throat, a team of doctors at Continental Hospitals led by medical gastroenterologist Dr Raghuram Kondala, successfully removed the bone.

The foreign body was removed from the boy’s food pipe (esophagus) through a procedure called an endoscopic clipping on Sunday. With stenting, the functionality of the food pipe was fully restored to ensure no immediate or future complications, stated the hospital.

A foreign body in the airway may lead to choking and if not removed in time could even lead to death.

“Treatment of such a problem varies with the location of the foreign body. If the object is in the airway, a laryngoscopy and bronchoscopy is needed to be performed to remove the item. This procedure involves passing a rigid scope into the airway, viewing the airway to find the object and then using special forceps to remove the item. If the object is in the esophagus a scope is passed into the esophagus (esophagoscopy) and special tools are used to remove the stuck, swallowed item. Once the foreign body is removed the child typically recovers quickly,” reads a statement issued by the hospital.

According to doctors, when referred to Continental Hospitals, the boy had running temperature and required immediate intervention.

Such cases must be attended to immediately, as a delay could increase the risks like food pipe perforation leading to infection, long term complications, and in some cases even may result in deaths," said Dr Raghuram Kondala.

"Because perforations are common when sharp objects like a chicken bone gets struck, it is important utmost care is taken while removing the object and stenting to ensure restoration of functionality of the food pipe," he added.

The doctor advised that parents keep a careful watch over young children when eating meat with bones, or when playing with small objects.

Two cases of accidentally consuming foreign bodies were reported in a month and treated at the Continental Hospitals, one of the leading healthcare facilities in South India and well-equipped to handle complex surgeries and procedures.

(With IANS inputs)