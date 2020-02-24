Two couples attempt to kill themselves in Telangana fearing parents’ disapproval

The two separate incidents occurred in Edapally of Nizamabad and in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri in the state.

news Crime

Two couples in Telangana attempted to kill themselves in two separate incidents, fearing that their families would oppose their relationships and keep them apart. One woman died by suicide, while three others are undergoing treatment.

In one incident, which took place in Edapally on the outskirts of Nizamabad, a woman identified as 21-year-old Navanita of Bodhan town died, while her partner, Mohan, who hails from Zaheerbad, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Police said that the couple attempted to take their own lives at Alisagar park premises.

According to reports, both Mohan and Navanita were childhood friends and fell in love some years ago. Speaking to TNM, Edapally Sub Inspector (SI) Yella Goud, said, "Our preliminary probe suggests that they feared their families wouldn’t agree to their marriage as they both belong to different castes."

The SI notes, "On learning about the incident, we rushed both to hospital. The woman died while undergoing treatment and the man is undergoing treatment." A case under CrPC 174 (Police to inquire and report on suicide) has been registered and is under probe.

In the second incident, a minor couple belonging to Cheryala of Siddipet attempted to take their own lives at Bhuvanagiri Fort (Khila) in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. According to police officials, the couple attempted suicide after fleeing from their homes and told a friend, who informed the police by calling 100.

Speaking to TNM, Bhuvanagiri Town Inspector said, "After receiving the call, we rushed to the spot and provided them with first aid. Now both of them are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad."

He added, "Both ran away from their homes, after their parents found out about their relationship.” Police noted that they informed Cheryala local police of the incident.

When TNM contacted the Cheryala Sub Inspector (SI), he said that they're looking into the matter, while stating that no official complaint of missing persons was lodged by parents of either person.