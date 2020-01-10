Two cops caught taking bribe in Hyderabad, Rs 50,000 seized

The ACB suspected that the police officers demanded a bribe for having released an accused in a case on police station bail.

Two policemen, including a Circle Inspector, were caught on Thursday by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking Rs 50,000 and two liquor bottles as bribe. They were attached to the Jubilee Hills Police Station in Hyderabad.

According to the ACB, P. Sudheer Reddy, Sub-Inspector (Admin) at the Jubliee Hills police station, had demanded the bribe from a person who was released on police station bail on December 31 last year.

In a statement, the ACB said that the person in a complaint said that he was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust).

Though the complainant was released, the inspector demanded the bribe for having released him on police station bail and to refer the case to the Lok Adalat by deleting section 406, the bureau said.

On December 29 last year, a case was registered against the complainant in at the Jubilee Hills Police Station under the sections.

The Circle Inspector had demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe from the complainant through a sub-inspector (SI), the statement said.

On the request of the complainant, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 50,000. Two liquor bottles were also demanded, it said.

The SI was caught red-handed by the bureau when he demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs 50,000 along with the liquor bottles from the complainant on the instructions of the inspector, the statement said. The ACB officials suspect that half of the amount and one liquor bottle was for his superior, the Circle Inspector.

The case is under further investigation.

In a separate case, the ACB arrested Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) tax inspector Yadagiri while receiving Rs 15,000 as bribe.

In the third case, GST official K. Butchaiah was caught red-handed while taking Rs 35,000 bribe from a trader.

IANS and PTI inputs