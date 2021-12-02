Two cases of Omicron variant detected in Karnataka: Union Health Ministry

Their primary and secondary contacts have been traced and are being tested, the Union Health Ministry said.

news COVID-19

Two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, December 2. Those who contracted the variant are a 48-year-old male and a 68-year-old male. Further details are awaited. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with airport and port health officers as well as other authorities over screening and surveillance at all points of entries amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant. The Health Ministry has been advising states and Union territories to keep a strict vigil and undertake surveillance of international passengers coming to the country through various airports. Testing of samples of international travellers coming from â€˜at risk' countries on the first day and of specified category of passengers on the eighth day needs to be scrupulously done, it had stressed.

International passengers from at-risk countries are being advised to wait at airports till the report of the RT-PCR test is available. States and UTs have been asked to send all positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG labs (mapped with states) promptly and that the states should undertake contact tracing of positive individuals and follow up for 14 days.

The new potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, and has been designated as a "Variant of Concern" by the global body, which named it Omicron . A variant of concern is the WHO's top category of worrying COVID-19 variants.

List of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing are those in Europe, including The United Kingdom, besides South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

With PTI inputs

