Two Bengaluru men arrested for allegedly raping 19-yr-old after spiking her drink

The two accused have been sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

The police in Bengaluru on Friday arrested two students for allegedly sexually assaulting their friend after they allegedly spiked her drink to knock her unconscious. The police said that according to the complainant, she had met the two accused at a pub in Koramangala on the day of the sexual assault.

The two accused have been sent to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prisons after they were produced before a local court.

Kodigehalli Police said two accused, one of whom was friends with the woman, had invited her to a pub in Koramangala on Wednesday and offered the 19-year-old survivor drinks that were laced with sedatives.

According to the survivor, the accused had reportedly refused to drop her at her paying guest accommodation as she had consumed alcohol and instead insisted that she spend the night at their place and return the next morning.

It was at their house that the accused allegedly took turns to rape her when she was in a semi-conscious state. According to her statement, although she tried to resist the sexual assault, the two men overpowered her.

According to police, the young woman narrated that after one of the accused handed her a drink, she felt uneasy and had even vomited. At this point, she wanted to return to her PG. But since one of the accused was a friend and he insisted that she come with them, she did not suspect anything.

Once they reached the accused’s home, she was led to a room where she fell asleep. It was after this that the two accused came in turns to sexually assault her. Next morning, she woke up to find the accused sleeping next to her. The police said the survivor, upon reaching her PG accommodation on Thursday morning, discussed the matter with her friends before approaching the police.