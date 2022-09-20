Two of 20 lions sick at Hyderabad zoo, Telangana govt clarifies after concern

After visiting the Nehru Zoological Park, a social media user tagged KTR and said that the lions there looked sick, to which the minister promised help.

After a visitor pointed out the poor health of several lions housed at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, the Telangana government on Monday, September 19, said that two out of 20 lions at the zoo are ill. A Twitter user, Aarihant Aaryan, after a visit to the zoo on Monday, wrote, “I found the lions at the Nehru Park to be extremely sick. Most of my friends who have been to the zoo shared the same thoughts. Though I don’t have evidence to prove my views, a proper medical checkup for those animals would be amazing. Please help.” He tagged Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who replied saying that necessary action is being taken.

Responding to the tweet, KTR said that he had instructed veterinary doctors to reach the site and examine the animals. He wrote, “We will have the NZP veterinarians examine the lions. Thanks for bringing this to my attention.” The Telangana government later clarified that two lions were sick, and the remaining 18 are healthy. The sick lions are receiving care from veterinary experts, the government said. The Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) is one of the biggest zoos in the country and has 20 lions — 8 African and 12 Asiatic.

Later on Monday, September 19, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) RM Dobriyal said that all lions are healthy, except two lions who are undergoing treatment. He also said that there are two veterinary doctors to take care of the animals at the zoo. “Sir, there are 20 lions, (eight African and 12 Asiatic) [living at the zoo]. All are healthy, except two lions, [who are] undergoing treatment. There are two veterinary doctors who are taking care of animals at the zoo. All arrangements are in place to take care of sick animals,” he wrote on Twitter.

The deputy director of the zoo, Dr Mohammed Abdul Hakeem, told The New Indian Express that the two lions that are sick are Asian lionesses. The animals are aged five and six years respectively, and one of them has a neurological condition while the other has a problem with her hind legs, the official said. He added that the two lionesses have been undergoing treatment for the last two years and have shown signs of improvement.