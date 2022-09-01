Twitter starts testing edit button, Blue subscribers to get it first

Edit Tweet is currently being tested by Twiiter team internally, amid the ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal, the company said.

Atom Social Media

Twitter on Thursday announced it has finally rolled out a small test for its much-awaited Edit Tweet feature, which will be available for Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Edit Tweet is currently being tested by Twiiter team internally, amid the ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the cancellation of the $44 billion takeover deal. "Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you and a heads up that, even if you're not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited," the company said in a statement.

Edit Tweet lets people make changes to their Tweet after it's been published. "Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more," said Twitter. During the test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it's clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.

Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet's Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet. "For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said," informed Twitter. Twitter said it is intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to also know how people might misuse the feature.

Later this month, the company will expand Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers. The test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as "we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet". "We'll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets," said the company.