TV series on Dr BR Ambedkar to air on Zee Kannada

Zee Kannada is set to broadcast a show on the life history of BR Ambedkar, anti-caste revolutionary and the Father of the Indian Constitution, starting on July 4.

The socio-drama, dubbed from Hindi, is titled Mahanayaka Dr. BR Ambedkar and is directed by Smruthi Sushilkumar Shinde.

Ambedkar's journey from a young age to becoming India's first Minister of Law and Justice, and the Father of the Indian Constitution, will be told over several episodes. Child artist Ayudh Bhanushali has essayed the role of a young Ambedkar.

The show will premiere on July 4 and will air on Saturdays and Sundays on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD from 6 to 7 pm.

Speaking about the new show, Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head, Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar said, “Zee Kannada has always been at the forefront of creating inspiring content that helps viewers take initiatives and rise above circumstances to craft their own destiny. Dr. B.R. Ambedakar’s teachings and philosophy still resonate with the Indians across the country, even today. We are proud to present the life story of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to the Kannada audience and hope it would help them ‘open doors to possibilities’ for themselves.”

This is one of the rare shows depicting the life journey of BR Ambedkar in the Kannada General Entertainment Channel (GEC) circuit. Mahanayaka is among a number of dubbed shows making it to Kannada in recent times alongside Malgudi Days and Mahabharata.

BR Ambedkar, referred to popularly as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was not only the chief architect of India's Constitution but also a fierce campaigner against caste. He championed the cause of the Dalit community. He was an economist, professor, lawyer and earned doctorates graduating from both Columbia University and the London School of Economics.