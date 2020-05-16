A truck carrying more than 60 migrant workers from Hyderabad fell off the National Highway 44 in Nirmal district, Telangana in the early hours of Saturday. The vehicle hit the railing of the road and fell down. In the incident, 19 people suffered injuries like fractured bones, while others suffered mild injuries, police said. The vehicle was going to Bihar.

Nirmal district Superintendent of Police, C Shashidhar Raju told the media, “The incident took place at around 4 am- 4.30 am. The vehicle was carrying more than 60 migrant workers. They were going to Allahabad, Bihar and other places. 19 of them who were injured are availing treatment. Their condition is stable. There is no fatality.”

According to reports, nine people have suffered serious injuries. Two injured persons were shifted to Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

Minister of Forests, Law and Endowments, Allola Indrakaran Reddy visited the accident spot and checked on the victims.

Meanwhile, in another tragedy that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured after a lorry crashed into a stationary truck. Both the vehicles were carrying migrant workers. The accident took place at around 3 am- 3.30 am.

The vehicle ferrying migrant workers from Delhi had stopped at a tea stall on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat Road, and the lorry carrying around 50 migrant workers from Rajasthan rammed into it.

Most of those killed hailed from Jharkhand and West Bengal, and some from Kushinagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh, according to reports.

Of the 36 injured, 14 have serious injuries and have been admitted to a hospital in Saifai (in Etawah district) while 22 have been hospitalised in Auraiya, about 400 km from New Delhi and 200 km from the state capital Lucknow, PTI reported.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The government is carrying out relief work in full swing.”