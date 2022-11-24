TRS MLAs poaching case: SIT serves notice to YSRCP rebel MP on WhatsApp

The Andhra MP has been summoned to appear before the SIT on Monday, November 28.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs poaching case on Wednesday issued a notice to YSR Congress Party rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju. It is learnt that the SIT has evidence to prove Raghu Ramakrishna Rajuâ€™s role and hence has summoned him for further interrogation. The Andhra Pradesh rebel MP will have to appear before the SIT on Monday, November 28.

On Wednesday, the SIT served a notice to Raju on WhatsApp. According to a SIT source, a blue tick was seen on WhatsApp and this is considered as confirmation of receipt as per Supreme Court orders. On Thursday, the SIT visited Rajuâ€™s Gachibowli residence to issue a physical notice. It is learnt that the MP had recently met prime accused Ramachandra Bharathi and businessman Nanda Kumar.

Advocate B Srinivas, who had moved the Telangana High Court asking for a stay in the proceedings has been directed to appear before the SIT on Friday, November 25. Advocate Prathap Goud, who was also served a notice by the SIT is to appear before the court on the same day. Businessman Nanda Kumarâ€™s wife Chithralekha is also supposed to appear before the SIT for interrogation tomorrow.

It is also learnt from a source that the SIT has sent notices to Dr Jaggu Swamyâ€™s brother Manilal and three of his personal assistants Sharath, Prashanth and Vimal. Prathapan, the Chief Security Officer of Amrita Hospital, where the doctor was working has also been issued a notice. Earlier, a look out circular was issued for Tushar Vellapally and Dr Jaggu Swamy.

Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Simhayaji and Nanda Kumar were arrested by the Cyberabad police from a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of TRS with offers of huge money.

Cyberabad police conducted the raid on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs. He alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others. The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act.