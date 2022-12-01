TRS MLA poaching: SIT says main conspiracy meeting was at BL Santhosh’s residence

Meanwhile, the three main accused in the case have been granted bail by the Telangana High Court.

The Telangana Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the TRS MLAs poaching case, has submitted a three-page note to the High Court on the evidence collected against the seven accused in the case. The document reveals that the most important meeting, during which the conspiracy was planned, took place on October 15 at BJP General Secretary BL Santosh’s government quarters. According to the SIT, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Tushar Vellapally, Ramachandra Bharati, businessman Nanda Kumar and M Vijay Kumar attended the meeting.

The SIT has cited documentary evidence including photographs and cell tower locations of the accused in the note. The team also collected details about WhatsApp calls, regular calls, messages, and voice notes shared between the accused. As per the note, the SIT has established that Ramachandra Bharti and BL Santosh knew each other for a long time, and that Simhayaji Swamy from Tirupati — who is another accused — conducted meetings at a hotel with political leaders proposing a change from their current political parties.

Dushyanth Dave, Senior Counsel from the Supreme Court, appeared before the High Court on behalf of Telangana state and handed over the SIT’s note to the judge, respondents, and their counsels. Justice B Vijaysen was hearing pleas of the accused, as well as the BJP seeking transfer of the probe from the SIT to the CBI or an independent agency. Dave argued that the CBI does not have the credibility to be entrusted in this case, citing the acquittal order against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin encounter case in Gujarat. Dave also argued that the “state government has every right to defend itself against attempts to topple it”.

Dave also conveyed to the judge that the SIT is headed by Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand, who still has five years of service left and is under the control of the Union government. It was also conveyed that other IPS officers are also part of the SIT. He also stated that demanding central agencies to investigate every case is demoralising for the state police.

Meanwhile, the three main accused in the case — Ramachandra Bharti, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji — have been granted conditional bail by the Telangana High Court. The court has asked them to pay Rs 3 lakh and submit two sureties, and appear before the SIT every Monday.



