TRS leader Kavitha helps repatriate migrant labourer who was abused in Saudi

In May, a video of Ravi pleading for help went viral due to alleged abuse from his employer.Â

A gulf migrant labourer who was reportedly abused by his employer in Saudi from Telangana's Nizamabad was safely repatriated to his native village. Timely intervention from former Nizamabad MP and Telangana Jagruti founder Kalvakuntla Kavita Rao helped the migrant, 32-year-old Ankamolla Ravi, come back to his home.

Earlier in May, Raviâ€™s disturbing ordeal, in which he was allegedly beaten and abused by his employer, came to light after videos of Ravi pleading for help went viral.

Ravi, of Chepur in Armoor, moved to Saudi Arabia for employment six years ago. Since then, he has claimed that he was not allowed to visit his family in India as his employer allegedly confiscated his passport and other documents.

Speaking to TNM, Ravi said that he has gone to Saudi after he had been assured a job as a driver to clear his debts. "Six years ago, I was told I will be given training in driving and placed in a job. But after going there, I was threatened and told to take up sheep and camel grazing, and gardening."

He added, "Initially, I was given a salary and food. But later the new employer (who took charge from his father) started abusing and stopped giving me my salary."

Ravi claims that he has not been given his salary for six months. Three months ago, Raviâ€™s father passed away and he wanted to return home. But his employer allegedly refused to provide his travel documents and his pending salary, and even allegedly locked him in a room.

â€œThe videos (in which I'm injured) reached the Indian embassy officials. They started enquiring into the situation. A complaint was made with Saudi officials, but he kept beating me even then also."

As K Kavitha Rao was pursuing the matter with Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Telangana Jagruti representatives got in touch with Embassy officials, who had assisted him in leaving his employer and given him temporary accommodation.

NRI Welfare Association leader Kotipati Narasimha Naidu and Isthekar of Telangana Jagruti have brought Ravi to his home. As per the COVID-19 protocol, Ravi is home quarantined in a separate room.

"I never thought I would come back alive and see my family. Thanks to Kavitha madam and representatives from Jagruti who were with me," he said.

Ravi, who arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday night, was given necessary treatment and brought to home in Chepur of Armoor in Nizamabad.

He also thanked embassy officials, and the media for allowing his story to be heard. India in Jeddah on Twitter posted, "Pleased to inform that due to our persistent efforts, Mr Ravi, who was facing abuse at the hands of his employer, is going back home today."

Pleased to inform that due to our persistent efforts, Mr Ravi, who was facing abuse at the hands of his employer, is going back home today. Before departing, Ravi expressed his appreciation for Team @CGIJeddah. Happy to assist.@DrSJaishankar @MOS_MEA @MEAIndia @RaoKavitha pic.twitter.com/nKqO4art8r â€” India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) June 14, 2020

Ravi traveled to India on a special flight arranged from Jeddah to Hyderabad under Vande Bharat Mission. He was brought along with 152 others, which included 39 laid-off workers.

13th Air India Spl flt under #VandeBharatMission, AI-1966 frm Jeddah to Hyderabad departed today at 1225 hrs with 153 nationals, including 6 infants, 20 medical exigencies, 35 pregnant women, 39 laid off workers & 41 on exit visa.@DrSJaishankar @HardeepSPuri @MOS_MEA @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/X39tBTgTza â€” India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) June 14, 2020

His wife Ankamolla Sujatha has also thanked Kalvakuntla Kavita and embassy officials for rescuing him. Sujatha had earlier filed a complaint with the Telangana State Human Rights Commission pleading for necessary arrangements to bring her husband back to India.