TRS corporator arrested for alleged rape of 33-year-old woman

P Ravi, the TRS corporator from Jawahar Nagar Municipal Corporation has been taken into custody on Sunday

news Crime

A Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) corporator from Jawahar Nagar Municipal Corporation was arrested on May 2, 2021, for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman. The woman filed the complaint on April 30, 2021. P Ravi the TRS corporator of Jawahar Nagar VI ward is accused of sexually assaulting the woman at her under-construction home.

The woman's family had purchased 115 yards of land from Ravi for Rs 7 lakhs and were building a home. The family managed to build a room but had stopped construction owing to financial crises and issues raised by locals.

The family had then reached out to Ravi for help, who assisted the family with Rs 2 lakh for the construction and helped clear the local issues, said Jawahar Nagar police to Times of India. The couple had also repaid the amount taken for the house construction and had only Rs 10,000 balance amount to be paid to Ravi. The house construction was also almost over.

According to the complainant, on Friday Ravi called the woman to her under-construction house seeking a balance repayment of Rs 10,000. Police say the woman reached the premises and was raped at her under-construction home.

The police have booked cases against the corporator under sections 376 of the IPC for rape and under sections of the SC & ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Earlier in 2020 September, Madhu Yadav, a local TRS leader, was arrested on charges of sexual assault and abetment to suicide of a minor domestic worker.

The Moinabad Police, who arrested Madhu Yadav, filed a case based on a complaint suspecting him to have allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl. The girl was later found dead inside Madhu Yadav's room by her younger sister, who raised questions on the circumstances surrounding her sister's death.

The two sisters had been working as domestic workers at Madhu Yadavâ€™s residence for the past four years.