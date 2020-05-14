Trisha, Tovino, Amala and others: A list of video album songs starring south actors

Some of the stars are near unrecognisable in these old videos!

Flix Music

Album songs used to be the rage before the explosion of social media. Music channels would play these video songs day after day, making the faces familiar to the audience. These videos were like short films, telling a story within a couple of minutes. Not surprisingly, many aspiring actors have used album songs as their launchpad to the film industry. Some of the stars are near unrecognisable in these old videos!

Though the trend has waned now, there are still some celebrities who occasionally do an album song. Here's a list of album songs featuring south Indian celebrities that we've put together for you.

Nivin Pauly and Nazriya: The two acted in hit films like Neram and Ohm Shanti Oshana, but there's also an album song that they did together before the release of these films. The Malayalam song 'Nenjodu Cherthu' is a romantic number by Yuvvh, sung by Alaap Raju and set to music by Sachin and Sreejith. And the director is none other than Alphonse Puthren who gave Nivin the biggest hit in his career, Premam.

Tovino Thomas: Tovino is one of the busiest stars in the Malayalam film industry now, with several releases a year. But well before stardom happened, Tovino acted in a music video titled 'Thiruvambadi Sivasundar', which is about the legendary temple elephant from Thrissur who died in 2018. In the video, Tovino can be seen wearing saffron and walking next to an elephant while singing its praises.

Divyadarshini: Tovino also did an album song recently with popular TV anchor and actor Divyadarshini. The song was directed by Gautham Menon, and was titled 'Ulaviravu'. It was sung and set to music by Karthik, while the lyrics were by Madan Karky.

Aishwarya Rajesh and Atharvaa: Gautham Menon directed yet another album song with two other well-known actors, Aishwarya Rajesh and Atharavaa. The song was called 'Bodhai Kodhai' and had the same music crew working on it as 'Ulaviravu'.

Trisha: In this old Falguni Pathak Hindi song, Trisha appears briefly as a portrait who comes alive! Watch from 1.28 and see if you recognise her. We won't be surprised if you do -- though 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye' came out in 2000, Trisha looks pretty much the same 20 years later!

Tamannaah: In the same year that Tamannaah made her film debut at the age of 15, she also starred in a Hindi album song called 'Lafzon Mein' by Abhijeet Sawant. Here she is, as a dreamy-eyed fan of the singer.

Amala Paul: Amala Paul has done several films in Tamil and Malayalam, and is a much sought-after actor. Before she became a big star, however, Amala appeared in a video album called 'Adachitta Vaathil'. Sporting funky nose-rings, Amala already looks like a star though the video is clearly an amateur's attempt. Madonna Sebastian: The actor, who made her film debut with Premam, is also into music and is part of a band called EverAfter. Here she is, singing the song 'Veruthe' and lighting up the screen with her charming smile.

Simran: Who does not love fashionista Simran? Though the actor took a break from cinema, she's back to acting and recently released an album song set in the US. Called 'Mai Aur Meri Khwaishein', the Hindi song has the actor singing and dancing. Set to music by Yug Bhusal, the song has been sung by Prateeksha Srivastava.

Ramya Nambessan: The actor, who is well-known in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, recently released a song called 'Kuhuku' on her YouTube channel Ramya Nambessan Encore. The song is inspired by 'Kambala paatu', which comes from the indigenous people of Wayanad in Kerala.

Priya Prakash Varrier: Before Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet phenomenon due to her famous wink in the 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' song from Oru Adaar Love, the actor starred in a lengthy video song called 'Kadassu Thoni', which is about a young girl's crush. Priya appears around 7.08 in this nearly 15 minute long video!