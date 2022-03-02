Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram’s first looks from Ponniyin Selvan are out

Posters of ‘Ponniyin Selvan Part: One’ featuring actors Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi were all released at once on March 2, along with the film's release date.

Flix Kollywood

The first look posters and release date of director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan was unveiled on Wednesday, March 2. The posters for the first installment of the two part series were unveiled on Wednesday, March 1 marking the occasion of producer Allirajah Subaskaran’s birthday. The posters of actors Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi were all released at once. Ponniyin Selvan Part: One is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 30 this year.

“Wishing our Producer Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!” Madras Talkies, Maniratnam’s home banner that is bankrolling the project, tweeted.

Bankrolled by Mani Ratnam under his home banner Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, the star cast also includes Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Rahman, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Lal, Nassar, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular Tamil historical novel of the same name, which was published in 1955.

According to several media reports, Vikram will be seen as Aditya Karikalan, the crown prince and the commander of northern troops in Sundara Chola’s reign, while Jayam Ravi will be essaying the role of Arulmozhivarman or Ponniyin Selvan, who came to be known as Raja Raja Chola later, and Karthi will be appearing as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, a warrior prince of Vannar in the film. Aishwarya Rai will be seen as Nandini, while Trisha will be seen in the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar, a Chola princess.

Prior to Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam was on board as the co-creator of Netflix’s anthology Navarasa. The ensemble cast included popular actors like Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prakash Raj, Aditi Balan, Siddarth, Yogi Babu, Bobby Simha and Revathi among others. The nine-part anthology premiered on Netflix on August 6 last year.

