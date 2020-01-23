‘Trance’ makers release a star-studded poster

The film with Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead will release in theatres on February 14 as a Valentine Day’s special.

Flix Mollywood

Unveiling the cast of the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starrer Trance, the makers have released a star-studded poster from the movie. It features Fahadh Faasil, popular Tamil director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chemban Vinod, Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Jinu Joseph.

Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed, will open in cinemas on February 14 as a Valentine's Day special release. The film has been in the making for nearly two years now.

The makers are releasing the first song 'Raat' as a single on January 24, composed by Jackson Vijayan and sung by Sneha Khanwalkar and Neha Nair. The song is penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and Kamal Karthik.

The film stars Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya in the lead, bringing together the real-life couple on the big screen after six years. They both shared screen space in the popular 2014 film Bangalore Days. The film also marks the comeback of filmmaker Anwar Rasheed into the field of direction, after a long gap of six years. The last film he directed is a segment called Aami in the anthology Anchu Sundarikal, which also starred Fahadh. The film will have an action sequence that will be shot using the robotic camera that is generally used in Hollywood films. This all-important action sequence will be choreographed by Supreme Sundar of Varathan and Swathandryam Ardharathriyil fame.

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, who is making his Malayalam acting debut with Trance, will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie. The film which is a big-budget venture is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 20 Crore. Thus, the movie is all set to emerge as the costliest project in the careers of Fahadh Faasil and director Anwar Rasheed. Amal Neerad is the cinematographer of the film and Oscar winner Resul Pookutty is taking care of the sound design.

(Content provided by Digital Native)