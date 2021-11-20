Trains diverted, cancelled as Andhra's Nandalur-Rajampet track floods: Details

The Nandalur-Rajampet track has been “affected with huge floods and overflow of water” on both sides of the track, the South Central Railways said.

news Andhra Floods 2021

As heavy rains continue to lash parts of Andhra Pradesh, the South Central Railways has said that train services in the two states will likely be affected on Saturday, November 20, as several districts face flooding. The trains are likely to be diverted, rescheduled, partially cancelled or cancelled as per the local situation, the Railways said in a release.

It also said that the Nandalur-Rajampet track has been “affected with huge floods and overflow of water” on both sides of the track. As a result, two train services have been cancelled -- train 16204 from Tirupati to Chennai Central station, as well as the return train. Another train service, train 22102 from Madurai to Mumbai, will be diverted via Dindigul, Trichy, Erode, Palakkad, Shoranur, Thokur and Panvel. Train no 16057, the Tirupati Express to Chennai Central, has also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, a heavy downpour of up to 20 cm wreaked havoc in three Rayalaseema districts and one south coastal district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, November 19. At least 12 persons died while 18 were missing after three Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses were stuck amid flooded roads in Kadapa. The buses were stuck in flood waters in Mandpalle, Akepadu and Nandalur villages. The passengers along with drivers and conductors had climbed on the top of the buses. Three bodies were recovered from an RTC bus near Nandalur. Seven bodies were found in Gundluru while three bodies were pulled from Rayavaram areas.

The flash floods were caused as the Cheyyeru stream overflowed after receiving heavy inflow from the Annamayya irrigation project where a bund was breached.

In another incident, 10 people stranded in the Chitravathi river at Veldurthi village in Chennekothapalli mandal of Anantapur district were airlifted with an Indian Air Force chopper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone and enquired about the situation, and promised all help to the state. The Chief Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts on Saturday, the CMO said in a release.