Traffic restrictions at Hyderabad’s LB Nagar junction for one month: Details

The road is part of the Hyderabad to Vijayawada highway, and one of the busiest in the city.

An arterial road in Hyderabad, at the city’s LB Nagar junction, will remain closed for commuters for one month as the state government is undertaking work as part of its Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). In a press note, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department had accorded administrative sanction for 20 projects as part of the SRDP, of which one of the projects includes work at the LB Nagar junction. The road is part of the Hyderabad to Vijayawada highway, and one of the busiest in the city.

Stating that the work at the LB Nagar junction is going on at a brisk pace and aims to be completed by January 31, 2022, the note added, "Deep excavation has to be carried out at LB Nagar Police Station for construction of a retaining wall towards Secunderabad side, where width of the service road is very narrow and will not cater to road traffic. It is highly risky to commute through this route, therefore, the service road beside the LB Nagar vehicular underpass has to be closed for one month completely. The free left traffic which has to travel towards Vijayawada side has to take alternate routes.”

Authorities said that traffic coming from the Alkapuri junction should take the Kamineni flyover service road, take a right to Siris Road and take left to move towards Vijayawada, or take LB Nagar LHS (Left Hand Side) vehicular underpass and go through Bairamalguda junction and take a left towards Chintalkunta road underpass to reach the Vijayawada road.

The SRDP is part of the state's plan to construct multi-layer flyovers over 20 junctions in the city to ease traffic movement in high traffic density corridors.

