Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad as Owaisi set to lead anti-CAA rally

The 'Tiranga rally' will begin at 2 pm at Mir Alam Eidgah and will conclude at Shasthripuram.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has put traffic restrictions in place in parts of the city, ahead of the proposed rally organised by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led United Muslim Action Committee, to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"In order to relieve traffic congestion, to maintain smooth flow of traffic and ensure public safety in view of the proposed rally from Mir Alam Eidgah to Shastripurm Ground, the movement of vehicular traffic will be diverted on January 10 from 11.00 am to 7 pm, at the following places and routes," the police said in a press release.

Buses of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporations, besides other heavy vehicles, will not be allowed towards Salarjung museum road from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), and instead, will be diverted towards Chaderghat and Nalgonda X Road.

"Traffic coming from Puranapul will be diverted towards Kishan Bagh as well as Rama Talkies road. Traffic coming from Kalapather will not be allowed towards the Tadbund Y Junction and Mir Alam Eidgah and it will be diverted towards Vattapally and Jahanuma," the police said.

"From Dannamma Huts, the traffic will not be allowed towards the Eidgah and it will be diverted towards Jahanuma and Chandrayangutta. At Aramghar Junction, the traffic will be diverted towards Mehdipatnam and Rajendranagar, and will not be allowed towards NPA, Danamma Huts, Hasan Nagar, or Mir Alam Eidgah," the police added.

Authorities requested the general public to avoid the roads specified, cooperate with the traffic police, and take alternate routes to reach their destination.

AIMIM leader Owaisi had earlier called for continuing protests against the CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR) in a peaceful manner. He said the protests should continue for another four to five months so that the Centre knows that the people have 'woken up'.

He also announced that a huge public meeting will be held at Charminar on January 25 and at midnight he will unfurl the national flag and recite the national anthem to mark the Republic Day. He also said leading poets of the country would be invited for the event aimed to save the Constitution and the country.

