â€˜On track to win this electionâ€™: Joe Biden says as he maintains slim lead

Meanwhile, Donald Trump tweeted that he will soon make a statement as he alleged that the opposition was trying to steal the election.

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has asked his supporters to "keep the faith" and expressed confidence that he's on track to "win this election" as all eyes are on the outcome in Midwestern battleground states.

"We knew this was going to go long," 77-year-old Biden told a crowd in his hometown of Dilware.

"Keep the faith guys. We are going to win this," he said. "We believe we are on track to win this election."

Meanwhile, Republican incumbent Donald Trump tweeted that he will soon make a statement as he alleged that the opposition was trying to STEAL the Election.

"I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!" 74-year-old Trump tweeted.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! he added. However, this tweet was flagged by Twitter as potentially being misleading.

Biden has maintained his lead mid-way through the counting of votes, as Trump appeared to be fast catching up.

As per Fox News, Biden has 237 of the 538 electoral college seats, while Trump has 210. On the other hand, CNN has projected 215 electoral college votes to Biden and 136 to Trump. The New York Times reported that Biden has earned 213 electoral college votes and Trump 174. The winner needs at least 270 electoral college votes.

Texas and Pennsylvania are the key deciding states with Trump currently leading in Texas. CNN and New York Times have called Texas for Trump.

As per the latest report, Trump was leading in the key battleground states of North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. Biden was leading in Arizona and Minneapolis.

The Biden campaign tried to downplay its electoral performance in Florida, which has 29 electoral college votes. However, Associated Press has called Florida for Trump.

In a surprise, Trump was leading by seven percentage points in Virginia, which was considered to be a Democratic bastion.

Biden won New Jersey and New York in a tight race with President Trump also registering early wins in key states.

Biden got 2.2 million votes in New York while Trump got 1.2 million.

The former vice president won in Democratic-leaning states of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont and Virginia, while President Trump was posting expected victories in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wyoming, Indiana and South Carolina, The New York Times said.