Tourists in Kodagu made to clean up after activist sees them littering road

Though the tourists had travelled far from the spot, they were made to come back.

news Civic

Kodagu activist Madettira Thimmaiah, with help from the police, made tourists clean up after they were found littering on Chettalli Road in Kodagu district. The tourists had ordered pizza from a Domino's outlet in Madikeri, the district centre of Kodagu, and left after discarding the boxes on the side of the road. They were going towards Mysuru.

Madettira, who is the former secretary of the Kadagadalu gram panchayat in Kodagu, was watching the tourists' actions. While going through the discarded boxes, he found a bill from Domino's and called the phone number printed on it to speak to the tourists.

Madettira asked the tourists to return to the spot and throw the trash in the dustbin. The tourists reportedly said that they had travelled far from Kodagu and were near Periyapatna. Madettira however refused to relent and said that he would wait for three hours if it was needed. He also informed local police officer Anup Madappa about the incident.

Following this, the tourists returned to the spot where they had discarded the waste and cleaned up the area. Madettira's actions were filmed and shared widely on social media. He received overwhelming support from the residents of Kodagu.

In a second video, Madettira showed that the tourists had taken the discarded pizza boxes. The faces of the tourists were not visible in the video shot by Madettira. He thanked the tourists and asked them to maintain cleanliness in Kodagu.