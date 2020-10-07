Tourists going to Kodagu need COVID-19 negative certificate

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has said that guests who do not have the report will not be allowed to check in.

news Coronavirus

Tourists heading to resorts, hotels and homestays in Kodagu must produce a negative COVID-19 report, officials said this week. Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has directed Kogadu Deputy Commissioner Annies K Joy to carry out the order with immediate effect. The COVID-19 certificate must be obtained 76 hours prior to check-in.

The minister reportedly said that guests who do not have the report will not be allowed to check in. Sudhakar made the announcement at Tuesdayâ€™s review meeting. The Medical Education Minister said that the district administration will decide on the implementation of the same and that an advisory for the whole state could be issued shortly.

Authorities have been directed to lower the fatality rate from 1.5% to below 1%, as well as to reduce the positivity rate from 16% to 5%, according to reports.

Sudhakar ordered for 500 to 600 samples to be tested per day and for testing labs to function 24x7, TNIE reports.

The Karnataka government has also issued guidelines to prevent large gatherings during festival season in the state, as Diwali and Dussehra approaches.

"As festivities during October-December draw large gatherings of people in public places for religious worship, fairs, rallies, exhibitions, cultural functions and processions, preventive measures have to be taken to contain the virus spread," according to the statement.

Kodagu has recorded a total of over 3,000 coronavirus cases, with 45 deaths. About 2469 patients have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 9,993 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 6,57,705 and the death toll to 9,461. The day also saw the number of recoveries overtaking new positive cases, with 10,228 patients getting discharged.