Tourism restricted, more labs planned: K’taka intensifies measures against COVID-19

Additional laboratories to test COVID-19 will also be established in Mangaluru and Kalaburagi districts as per guidelines issued by the central government.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to prohibit entry for tourists in Mandya, Mysuru, VIjayapura, Ballari, Koppal and Kodagu districts.

The move restricts entry to major tourist destinations in Karnataka including Hampi and Madikeri.

Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) BS Yediyurappa confirmed the decision in a video conference held with the Deputy Commissioners of all 30 districts in the state. "Foreign tourists and people who have returned from foreign tours are screened thoroughly," read a statement issued by the CM's office.

In the meeting, a demand for additional ventilators was raised for Bidar and Vijayapura districts. "Since shortness of breath is one of the symptoms, we are planning to ensure that ventilators are available in all hospitals," a health official told TNM.

Additional laboratories to test COVID-19 will also be established in Mangaluru and Kalaburagi districts as per guidelines issued by the central government. Currently, there are no laboratories to run COVID-19 tests in coastal Karnataka. In districts where government medical colleges are unavailable, private facilities will be readied to help contain the spread of the disease.

Health department officials also stated that there were plans to convert government buildings into medical facilities. Additional facilities are currently planned in Bengaluru. "When the number of medical facilities are increased, we will require more Group C and Group D workers to help with the cleaning process in these facilities," an official told TNM.

Since a large number of people visit places of worship, fairs taking place across the state have been called off. Screening processes and help desks were put in place in railway stations and bus stands in the state. Checkposts in the state's border areas will also have help desks. Home stays in the state are being monitored by district officials.

So far, the state government has reported 8 cases of COVID-19 among which 6 are from Bengaluru with at least three of them working in the Information Technology (IT sector). The lone coronavirus-linked death reported was that of a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi district.

