'Toolkit' case: Lawyer Nikita Jacob, engineer Shantanu Muluk questioned

Nikita and Shantanu have joined the investigation and appeared before Delhi Police's Cyber cell office in Dwarka.

Lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk on Monday joined the probe in connection with the toolkit case and are being questioned at the Delhi Police's Cyber cell office in Dwarka, a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police, probing the "toolkit” or the Google document on the farmers' agitation, that was shared on Twitter by climate activist Greta Thunberg, had arrested Bengaluru-based activist Disha Ravi while Jacob and Muluk were granted pre-arrest bail by a court.

"Both Jacob and Muluk were served notice to join the probe and are currently being quizzed in connection with their alleged role in the toolkit case," the officer said.

The three accused in the case: Shantanu, Nikita and Disha Ravi might be questioned simultaneously and also confronted with each other with the evidence the cyber cell has against them. Disha was granted one day police custody and it is likely that she will be questioned with the other two. Orders on her bail plea are scheduled to be pronounced on Tuesday, February 23.

A report in IANS states that the police said that they received a reply from Google over IP addresses and locations regarding the toolkit which the sources say was uploaded from locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Delhi Police has also sought details from Zoom regarding a call which was organised on January 11 in which nearly 70 people participated, including Shantanu and Nikita.

The Delhi Police have claimed that Ravi, Jacob and Muluk created the 'toolkit' pertaining to the farmers’ agitation which was shared with climate activist Greta Thunberg.