Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master passes away at 53

In recent years, Rakesh became a widely recognised face among Telugu social media users for his controversial interviews, parts of which often turned into widely circulated memes.

Tollywood choreographer Rakesh Master, who was also widely popular on YouTube and a popular face in Telugu meme culture, passed away on Sunday, June 18. He was 53 years old. According to reports, Rakesh had recently returned from a shoot in Vizag along with other Telugu YouTubers and was hospitalised on Sunday after he fell sick. He was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad around 1 pm on Sunday. Rakesh, who was diabetic, had suffered severe metabolic acidosis and passed away due to multiple organ failure around 5 pm, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao said, according to Eenadu.

Rakesh had worked in numerous Telugu films. He had also appeared in several dance-based reality shows such as Aata and Dhee. He has also appeared on the Telugu comedy skit show Jabardasth. In recent years, Rakesh had grown very popular through his interviews on various YouTube channels and had become a widely recognised face among Telugu social media users. Video clips from his YouTube interviews, many of them controversial and often comical, frequently went viral on social media. He was also frequently entangled in social media controversies. Many top Tollywood choreographers, including Sekhar Master and Jani Master, had worked with Rakesh in the early days of their film careers.

Many social media users expressed shock and condolences over his sudden demise, and fondly recalled their memories of him and his work.

