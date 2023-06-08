Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged

The couple have been rumoured to be dating for a while but neither of them have confirmed it or been public about their relationship.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will get engaged on Friday, June 9. The news was announced on Thursday by the popular publicist duo in the Telugu film industry, Vamsi-Shekar, on Twitter. Their tweet said, “Hearty congratulations to Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya on getting Engaged on 9th June, 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together.”

The couple have been rumoured to be dating for a while but neither of them have confirmed it or been public about their relationship. Varun Tej is the nephew of veteran Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi and the cousin of actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

According to Hindustan Times, the engagement is set to take place in Varun’s house and is expected to be a close-knit affair. Reports also said that the couple is set to get married towards the end of this year.

Varun Tej, son of Tollywood actor Nagendra Babu, made his debut as lead in Mukunda in 2014. Other notable movies Varun has starred in include Kanche, Fida, F2: Fun and Frustration and its sequel F3, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, and Happy Birthday, among others.

Lavanya Tripathi is a prominent actor in the Telugu film industry and has acted in several films alongside Varun Tej including Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, and Happy Birthday. She began her career as a model and won the Miss Femina Uttarakhand in 2006. Lavanya is from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and grew up in Dehradun.