Title for Shiva Rajkumar’s next announced

Sandalwood

Directed by Ravi Arasu, the film is touted to be a cop drama.

Here’s the news that every Shiva Rajkumar fan has been waiting for! The title for his next has been finalised. The film has been named RDX, short for RD Xavier. It goes without saying that Shiva Rajkumar will be appearing in the title role in this flick, which will be directed by Ravi Arasu. Touted to be a cop drama, the film is planned as a mass entertainer.

RDX will be launched on February 19 to coincide with the star’s 35th anniversary in the Kannada film industry. The dialogues for the film will be penned by Chandramouli. The rest of the technical crew includes Charan Raj for music and M Saravanan for cinematography with Rajasekar choreographing the stunts and Durairaj taking care of the art direction.

Sathya Jyothi Films, which has several hit movies it its credit, will be bankrolling RDX. To be made on a high budget, the film will be shot in various locations in the northern parts of India, we hear.

While the prep work for RDX is going on, Shiva Rajkumar is busy with Bhajarangi 2. On choosing the title, director A Harsha had reportedly said that it will have no connection with the star’s smash hit movie Bhajarangi but that he had chosen the title because his team liked it. So from what we gather, Bhajarangi 2 will be a completely different story from Bhajarangi. The film has Bhavana sharing screen space with Shiva Rajkumar.

The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 will be Arjun Janya for music composition, J Swamy to handle the camera and Deepu S Kumar for editing. The film is in the final stages of production and is expected to hit the marquee in April this year as a summer bonanza for Shiva Rajkumar fans and movie buffs.

