TISS Hyderabad’s foreign exchange programme has no space for SC-ST students

Not a single SC-ST student was selected for the foreign exchange programme since it began in 2014.

In a recent incident Dr Seema Singh, an associate professor at the IIT, Kharagpur, was seen abusing students, calling them “bloody bastards” for allegedly not standing up for the national anthem during an online preparatory English course class meant for SC-ST students, and students with physical disabilities. This incident drew sharp reactions from the SC-ST-OBC student community across universities, and IIT Kharagpur alumni networks who condemned her casteist behavior. SC-ST student groups pointed out that the issue was not about the national anthem, but rather her attitude towards those SC-ST students who dared to enter these so-called meritorious institutions. These issues are not specific to any one institution. This kind of caste-based discrimination can be seen across all so-called premier higher education institutions across the country. The complete lack of representation of students from the SC-ST communities in the foreign exchange programme (FEPs) at TISS, Hyderabad Off –Campus is a prime example of this kind of caste-based discrimination.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), a public funded university, has three major off-campuses namely TISS Tuljapur Off-Campus, TISS Hyderabad Off-Campus and TISS Guwahati Off-Campus. Like many other premier Indian institutes, TISS has signed MoUs and established linkages with some of the best institutions and universities around the world. The TISS has a full-fledged Office for International Affairs (OIA) for the purpose of collaborating with various international universities to facilitate exchange of students as well as faculty members between TISS and other foreign universities. The two major objectives for organising the FEPs for students as mentioned in the website are to,

“Progressively increase the scope of the Study in India (SIP) and Study Abroad Programmes (SAP).

Provide a base to assist International and Indian scholars for career advancement and contribute towards enhancing bilateral relations.”

The TISS, Hyderabad, established as an off-campus in 2011, provides international exposure for its students through Student Exchange Programmes (e.g., Erasmus Mundus (Sweden), Sciences Po (France), Edinburgh, Birmingham University (UK), and Monash University, Macquarie University (Australia).

FEP inaccessible for SC-ST students

However, we found that all FEPs organized by TISS Hyderabad campus are inaccessible for the SC-ST students of the institute. At the TISS Hyderabad campus, not a single student from the SC-ST community has been selected for the (MA & BA) FEPs since its inception. The student FEPs in India have been exclusively for the so-called upper caste or Savarna students who by default are considered more “meritorious” which calls into question the truth of the inclusive education policy claim made by TISS.

We scoured through the list of the students selected for the FEPs from 2014 when the programme was launched and found that are exclusively from “upper caste” backgrounds as very clearly revealed by their surnames. The names of the students previously selected for the programmes can be found in the TISS annual reports. In addition to it, an RTI application was also filed with regard to the caste-wise data of the students selected for the FEPs in the previous academic years for which the institute responded by saying, “As per the Institute’s Office for International Affairs (OIA) guidelines, information regarding the category of the student (caste/tribe/religion) is not collected for the selection process of international exchange programs. The International Exchanges are purely on merit basis.”

Below is the screenshot of the Institute's response to the RTI application.

