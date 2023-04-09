‘Tired of being portrayed as a villain’: Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu rebukes his fans

Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan and actor Renu Desai had separated in 2012, three years after they got married in 2009.

Flix Controversy

Actor-director Renu Desai has rebuked a section of fans of Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan, who is also her former husband, for their allegedly insensitive comments directed at her. She said that though she has been facing such targeted negative remarks for 11 years, she was especially affected by some fans’ response to a video she had posted on Instagram on the occasion of her son Akira’s 19th birthday on Saturday, April 8.

While sharing the heartwarming video that features a happy Renu with her son, she had written, “Happy 19th Akiriiiii. [He still fits in my lap].” A user, who appeared to be a Pawan Kalyan fan, responded to the video by criticising her for the “injustice” of frequently hiding the face of their “brother [Pawan Kalyan]’s son” from them. Renu responded by saying that Akira was her son, and not just their brother’s. “Were you not born to a mother? I can understand that you are hardcore fans, but learn to speak with decency. Some of you guys are just so insensitive beyond belief and understanding,” she said.

Renu then took to the Instagram story section and posted a screenshot of the comment she received. “I keep ignoring and deleting and blocking these kinds of comments. But today is my son's birthday. It just hurt me to read this insensitive comment,” she wrote.

Some netizens responded to Renu’s criticism by saying that it was part of the “Telugu culture” to attach the father’s name while asking for someone’s whereabouts, and asked her not to lash out at the fans for “no reason”. Renu, however, questioned the fan if it was their culture to disrespect the woman who gave birth to them.

In another story, she added, “For the past 11 years, I have been dealing with negative comments. On the day of my son's birthday, I got hurt because I am a mother. When will the narrative of portraying me as a villain end? I’m really tired of this. Keeping quiet and not reacting has affected my mental health.” Following this, the actor removed the comment option from her posts.

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan got married in 2009 and were separated in 2012. The duo has acted in two films, Badri (2000) and Johnny (2003), together.