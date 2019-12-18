Tinder, Netflix and Tencent led consumer spending on non-gaming apps in 2019: App Annie

Apps

According to App Annie’s report, dating apps dominated the scene globally with combined revenues crossing $2.2 billion and a growth of over 900% between 2014 and 2019.

App Annie has released its report for 2019 detailing how the different apps fared during this calendar year with 2019 coming to a close. In terms of the apps that could attract spending from the users of the apps, Tinder, Netflix and Tencent lead the race globally.

These apps were able to generate revenue for their respective companies. App collect revenues from two sources; one is through the subscription like the above three apps. The other is through the in-app purchases to gain more lives to continue playing the game or to buy boosters that improve your chances of winning the games. The trade calls them microtransactions. The three listed above are non-gaming apps. Tinder is a dating app, Netflix is into OTT video streaming and Tencent also plays videos on demand.

Some of the other popular apps appearing in App Annie’s top ten list are Baidu Inc.’s iQiyi, Google’s YouTube and Alibaba Group Holding’s Youku. According to the comments by App Annie to its report, dating apps have virtually dominated the scene with combined revenues crossing $2.2 billion and recording a growth of over 900% in the period between 2014 and 2019.

In terms of the number of downloads, Facebook and its other apps like the Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp lead the race. Facebook also has a dating app. These put together have remained on top for several years now, without a break.

Another interesting statistic thrown up in this report is that there would be, in all, 120 billion app downloads when the year’s figures are totalled after December 31. These include those on the Play Store in Android run devices and App Store on the iOS devices. The figure will be even higher in 2020 according to App Annie.

Turning to the gaming apps, Sony and Tencent took the top honours in terms of the amounts spent by the gamers on their apps. These are Fate/Grand Order from Sony and Honor of Kings from Tencent. Candy Crush Saga, PUBG Mobile and Pokemon Go all figure in the top 10 list compiled by App Annie.

When it comes to newcomer apps the credit goes to Likee which is owned by YY Inc. It’s a short video app like TikTok and registered a huge hike in downloads through the year. Noizz and Hago are the other two apps that figure in the same list of registering a high growth rate in downloads.