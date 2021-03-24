Times Now C-Voter survey projects DMK win in TN with 177 seats, LDF in Kerala with 77

The Times Now C-Voter Opinion Poll released its findings on Wednesday and has projected that the DMK-led combine involving the Congress and others will win 177 out of the 234 seats, while the ruling AIADMK in alliance with the BJP and others will get only 49 seats. Both Kamal Haasanâ€™s MNM as well as AMMK are projected to get three seats each. and The UPA alliance is gaining 6.6% vote share in Tamil Nadu, while the AIADMK is losing heavily with an erosion of more than 9% vote share.

In Kerala, the fight between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) is becoming more keenly contested. The survey has projected for the LDF to win Kerala with 77 seats in a house of 140, but its tally is now depleted compared to the previous rounds of the tracker. The Congress-led UDF is projected to win 62 seats, gaining seats since the last tracker to make it a keenly contested affair.

In West Bengal, as per the Times Now C-Voter Opinion Poll Wave 4 data, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has improved her winning position in the high decibel West Bengal elections where her party is poised to win 160 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. The Trinamool Congress is projected to win Bengal with a vote share of 42.1 per cent, a marginal swing away of 2.8%. The BJP is winning 112 seats, gaining 109 seats compared to the previous elections, with a vote share of 37.4%.

According to the poll, Puducherry will see a change of government. The AINRC-BJP-AIADMK alliance is gaining more momentum, winning big with 21 seats in a House of 30.

In Assam, the BJP is set for a second term with the party poised to get 69 seats in a House of 126. The Congress is winning 56 seats, narrowing the gap with the BJP. The Congress is now at 41.1% vote share while the BJP is winning the state with 45% vote share.