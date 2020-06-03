Thunderstorm warning issued for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in both the states, IMD stated.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a weather warning for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places over both states, IMD said.

IMD forecasted that the same trend would continue on June 4, 6 and 7 in Andhra Pradesh, while Telangana will witness thunderstorms with gusty winds on June 6 and 7.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Nisarga with a wind-speed of 100-110 kmph made landfall in Raigad in Maharashtra on Wednesday. As a result, Maharashtraâ€™s capital Mumbai is on a high alert. According to reports, this is the first cyclonic storm Mumbai is facing in 129 years. Several trees were uprooted due to the heavy winds. Ten teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various parts of Maharashtra for rescue operations in view of the cyclonic storm.

Apart from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are also on alert.

In Raigad, more than 3500 people from the fishermen colonies were shifted to safer structures.

Authorities have also evacuated 43,000 people living near the coastline in Gujarat's Valsad and Navsari districts, and shifted them to relief centres.

Speaking to TNM, IMD, Hyderabad scientist Raja Rao said that they have forecasted that the southwest monsoon would arrive in Telangana next week.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, Nalgonda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius, followed by Khammam at 38.8 degrees. Hanmakonda recorded 38 degree Celsius, Bhadrachalam 36.2, Ramagundam 36, Adilabad 35.8, Nizamabad 35.4, Medak and Mahabubnagar 34.8, Hakimpet 34.6, Hyderabad 34.5 degrees. Dundigal recorded the lowest temperature of 33 degree Celsius.

In Andhra Pradesh, Jangamaheswarapuram recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius, followed by Tirupati at 38.4 degrees. Machilipatnam and Ongole recorded 38 degrees. Nandigama 37.8 degrees, Kavali 37.7, Vijayawada 37.3, Tuni 37.2, Kadapa and Kakinada 37, Anantapur 36.9, Nellore 36.7, Narsapur 36.2, Kurnool 36.1, Visakhapatnam 36, Nandyal 35.4, Bapatla 35.1, Arogyavaram 35 degrees. Kalingapatnam recorded the lowest maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius.