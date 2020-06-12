Thrissur on alert as COVID-19 cases increase, section 144 in containment zones

Out of the 83 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday, 25 are in Thrissur.

In a bid to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in Keralaâ€™s Thrissur, stricter measures are being put in place in the district.

Four more regions in Thrissur have been declared as containment zones in the district, Thrissur Collector S Shanavas wrote on Facebook. There are now ten containment zones in the district.

COVID-19 control measures have been put in place according to the disaster management rules, and section 144, prohibiting assembly of not more than four people within the containment zones. However, the district administration has not announced the date till which section 144 will be in place. Only essential services will be allowed. People should not step out of their homes unless it is for essential services, or assemble, Thrissur Police Chief Aadhithya R confirmed to TNM.

Out of the 83 people, who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday, 25 are in Thrissur. Four of these patients are sanitation workers of the Corporation and four others are headload workers.

As of Thursday evening, there were 140 active cases of COVID-19 in the district. The government is expected to put stricter controls in place after a meeting chaired by Minister AC Moideen, scheduled on Friday afternoon.

A total of 202 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in the district so far. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that an 87-year-old man, who died in Thrissur on Sunday, had COVID-19.

There are 1,259 active cases of COVID-19 in the state while 967 people have recovered from the disease so far. The state has also witnessed 20 deaths due to COVID-19.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that private hospitals will also be allowed to treat COVID-19 patients. The protocol for the treatment will soon be released by the stateâ€™s Health Department.

He announced this a day after Kerala opened frontline treatment centres (temporary hospitals) for people who are asymptomatic.

