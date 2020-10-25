Thrice the happiness: Three sisters from Kerala’s quintuplets get married

Clad in red Kanchipuram silk sarees and similar gold ornaments, Uthra, Uthara and Uthama had a small wedding on Saturday following all COVID-19 protocols.

news Wedding

Rema Devi, a single mother from Thiruvananthapuram’s Pothencode, perhaps felt like the happiest woman on earth as three among her quintuplets got married in Guruvayur on Saturday. Clad in red Kanchipuram silk sarees and similar gold ornaments, her three daughters had a small wedding following all COVID-19 protocols.

Rema gave birth to five children, four girls and a boy, in November 1995. Since they were born on the Uthram star day, the daughters were named Uthra, Uthraja, Uthara and Uthama, while the son was named Uthrajan. The five had made the headlines at that time. Their first birthday, first day at school and other small life celebrations were covered by the media. When they were 10, the children lost their father, Premkumar. Since then it was a battle for Rema, who is a heart patient. The state government gave her a job at the district cooperative bank in Pothencode. With this income, even with her children falling ill frequently, she managed to give them the best.

The weddings of the four daughters were fixed for April this year, but had to be postponed due to the lockdown. On October 24, three of them – Uthra, Uthara and Uthama – got married. Uthraja’s wedding is scheduled for November because her groom, who is in the UAE, couldn’t reach in time.

Speaking to TNM, Uthara said her mother was overwhelmingly happy when the three of them got married on Saturday. “Amma was the happiest yesterday. She has struggled a lot for us. She planned the whole thing and wanted it to be a grand wedding. But we had to limit the celebrations due to the current situation,” she said.

“All these years we’ve done everything together. So, we also wanted to get married together. We put up matrimonial ads at the same time. The weddings were fixed for April, but we had to postpone. Uthraja’s wedding will happen next month. Even though we’re going to live separately, all five of us will be together in our thoughts,” she said.

Uthara added that her brother Uthrajan will be sad after all of them leave home. “Until next month he has company, after Uthraja’s wedding he may feel lonely,” she added.

Uthara is a web journalist, Uthra is a fashion designer, Uthraja and Uthama are anaesthetic technicians while Uthrajan is a BBA graduate. The sisters got engaged in September 2019. Uthra got married to KS Ajith Kumar from Kollam, who works as a hotel manager in Muscat. Uthara married Mahesh Kumar from Kozhikode while Uthama married Vineeth from Thiruvananthapuram’s Vattitoorkkavu, who also works in Muscat.

“Since we left home and stayed in hostel for our studies, separation after getting married will not be a big issue for us siblings. But we’ll definitely miss our mother and brother,” Uthara said.