Three school boys including one from Bengaluru drown in Tumakuru lake

Police said that all the three boys had bunked school on Wednesday and gone for a swim.

news Accident

In a tragic incident on Wednesday afternoon, three school boys drowned to death after they went for a swim in a lake in Gubbi, Tumakuru district, less than 100 km away from Bengaluru.

The deceased have been identified as Nandan A, a native of Kallenahalli village, Srinivasa A who hailed from Bengaluru, and Darshan B from N Ramapura area. While Darshan and Srinivasa were studying in the ninth standard, Nandan was studying in the eighth standard.

The Times of India reported that while Nandan and Srinivas were students of Seva Sadan School, Darshan was studying in GJC School in Gubbi. All the three boys were residing in the state run SC/ST hostel in Gubbi. According to reports, all three were children of daily wage labourers.

Police said that the three had bunked school on Wednesday and gone to a nearby temple with two of their other friends. While the other boys— Ashok and Megharaj stayed back in the temple, the three deceased went for a swim.

The three boys apparently got caught in the current which led them to drown as they went deep inside the lake, police said.

The bodies were recovered by police from the tank and sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered by police for further investigation.

This tragedy involving school students coes after on December 31, a school trip in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district to the Belkota dam for a Vijayapura district-based school saw three students drowning.

That time, three students of the Satyasai Premniketan Residential School of Vijayapura district went for a dip in the Gandori Nala waters in the vicinity of the dam.

Prior to this, in October 2018, three students drowned when they were taking a selfie, as they slipped and fell into a lake. The incident happened in a lake in Nijagallu near Dobbspet, rural Bengaluru. The three boys, along with 51 other students and seven teachers were from Tumakuru and were part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) team who were visiting the area.