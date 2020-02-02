Three more suspected cases of Coronavirus in Hyderabad, patients under observation

So far, samples of a total of 18 persons have sent out of which 11 persons tested negative. The test results of the seven patients are awaited.

Three more people, suspected to be infected with Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) were admitted to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. The newly-admitted patients have a history of frequently visiting China, according to reports.

So far, a total of 18 persons have been tested for Coronavirus. While the samples of 11 persons tested negative, the test results of seven other patients are awaited.

Meanwhile, the testing facility at the ICMR lab of Gandhi Medical College is likely to open on Monday as testing kits have already arrived, reported The Times of India. Presently, as the influx of Coronavirus cases is less, the test samples are being sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. However, earlier this week, Health Minister Etela Rajender had sought the Centre's assistance to set up a testing facility in Hyderabad itself.

The Telangana Health Department has also begun the exercise of training doctors, nurses, medical students and Class IV staff at Gandhi Hospital and Gandhi Medical College to raise awareness on infection control.

With the growing number of cases, the Telangana Health Department had announced that the number of beds will be increased from 100 to 300 in the isolation wards of Gandhi, Fever and Chest hospital. The doctors had earlier created a 100-bed facility — 40 in Gandhi Hospital, 40 in Fever Hospital and 20 in Chest Hospital.

Meanwhile, India reported its second case of coronavirus on Sunday. So far, two cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed and both of them are from Kerala.

According to the government's press release, the person who has tested positive for Coronavirus had returned from China and is in isolation in a hospital. He has a history of frequently visiting China. It also said that the patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

Earlier this week, a student returning from Wuhan province in China was tested positive for coronavirus. The patient has been kept in isolation at the Thrissur Medical College.