Three men killed as drunk driver crashes car into tree in Hyderabad

The fourth person in the car managed to survive because he wore a seatbelt, say police.

news Accident

Three men were killed in a car crash after a late-night party around 2 am at Saroornagar on Sunday. The car crashed into a tree and turned turtle. The fourth person in the car survived.

Six childhood friends had got together for a party on Sunday night at Gurram Guda. After the party, four from the group travelled in a car to get back to their homes. Police say all four men were drunk. Only one survived the crash. The three men who died in the crash have been identified as 29-year-old Vinayak Malikarjuna, a software engineer residing at New Saidabad; 27-year-old P Sainath, a private firm employee from Saraswathi Nagar, Saidabad; and 28-year-old Sreeram Naik, also a techie, residing in Santosh Nagar. M Ramaprasad Kalyan the fourth person in the car survived with severe injuries and is admitted at Jeevan Hospital in the city.

Police say the car was being driven by Vinayak who was drunk and overspeeding. “He lost control of the car and crashed into a tree near Karmanghat Sagar road. All four were drunk and only Kalyan was wearing the seat belt,“ said Saroornagar police. The two other friends were travelling ahead of the car on a bike but after noticing no sign of their friends for a while turned back to find the car crashed into a tree. The two men then dialled 100 to alert the police of the accident.

All of them were travelling from Gurram Guda towards Saidabad. Police have transferred the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.The car driven by Vinayak had 5 unpaid challans issued for over-speeding since 2018.

Police have registered cases under section 304A for causing death by negligence and section 337 for causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).