Three labs in Bengaluru given show cause notice for violating ICMR guidelines

The diagnostic centres were given 48 hours to provide an explanation.

Three private diagnostic centres — BGS Global Hospital, Aarthi Scans & Labs, and Medall laboratory — in Bengaluru were given a ‘show cause’ notice by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday, for not disclosing the test results of COVID-19 patients to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The laboratories are asked to give an explanation within 48 hours.

In its notice, the BBMP said that they are considering revoking the COVID-19 testing approval of these laboratories by writing to the ICMR. They also threatened them with immediate suspension of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment registration under Section 4 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, Section 11 (Obligations of Private Medical Establishments); Section 11 A (Patient’s Charter and Private Medical Establishment's Charter) of Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act 2017, read with rules and section 24(f) and 24(i) (Protection of action taken in good faith) of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

“Explanations if any shall be brought forward and report the same to the Chief Health Officer (PH) within 48 hrs of receipt of this notice,” reads the notice.

The BBMP found out that these laboratories failed to provide real reporting of the test results of the COVID-19 patients along with their contact details to the ICMR database.

As per protocol, the information of the patients should be provided to the ICMR.

In its notice, the BBMP attached test results of the patients which were not uploaded in the ICMR database.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Karnataka recorded 34,804 cases and 143 deaths. Presently, the state has 2,62,162 active cases. With 1,80,542 active cases in Bengaluru, the capital city has surpassed Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected cities.

As per the bulletins dated April 25, while Bengaluru has 1,80,542 active cases in Mumbai were recorded at 75,740 cases. The total caseload recorded in Bengaluru till date is 6,53,656 as compared to Mumbai’s 6,27,644 cases.

Bengaluru consistently reported record single-day spikes last week, reporting 20,733 new patients on April 25; 17,342 on April 24; and 16,662 on April 23. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 5,542 new patients COVID-19 patients on April 25; 5,888 patients on April 24; and 7,221 on April 23. While several people have pointed out that underreporting is happening across the country, Mumbai’s decline in daily cases is significant as it was reporting an average of 8,000 cases per day in early March.