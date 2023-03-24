Three Bengaluru cops suspended for involvement in kidnapping and ransom case

The Bagalur police have booked the department staffers suspected to be involved in the case.

In a case of suspected kidnapping, three police officers and two civilians are accused of holding an alleged smuggler captive and demanding a ransom from his family. The victim, Ramanjaneya, was caught smuggling tiger pelt and claws in Bengaluruâ€™s Marathahalli. According to Times of India, the police officers, including a sub-inspector, allegedly detained Ramanjaneya and took him to a secluded location where they demanded a ransom of Rs 45 lakh from his family to release him. The ransom call was made by the civilians to hide the involvement of the police officials. The victim's family was threatened with jail if the ransom wasn't paid.

The accused have been identified as Marathahalli police sub-inspector Rangesh, head constable Harish KL and constable Mahesh Nayak, along with two civilians, identified as Zakir Hussain and Shabbir Khan.

Ramanjaneya's relative approached the Bagalur police station to report his disappearance. During the investigation, police traced the location of the ransom call and arrested the civilians involved.

Further inquiries led to the discovery of the police officers' involvement in the crime. The three police officers have been suspended and will soon face arrest. The Bagalur police have booked the department staffers suspected to be involved in the case.