Three Amazon employees working at Hyd airport arrested for stealing laptops, phones

Since Jan 18, the accused had stolen 11 items including two laptops, six Apple iphone 11 and three OnePlus 7 pro mobiles.

The Hyderabad police arrested three employees of Amazon on Wednesday on charges of cheating the company, and seized expensive phones and laptops worth lakhs from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Hanmagalla Sai Kumar, Sagili Kalyan and Cheemala Raju.

According to the Rajiv Gandhi International police, Shamshabad, the three employees working in different sections at the fulfilment centre of Amazon in the Hyderabad airport, had colluded and stolen laptops and smartphones.

Police said that the accused would make orders of cheap items like skin lotion etc. to their residence. The goods which reached the airport would be replaced with expensive items. Instead of the original items, while packaging, they would pack expensive phones and laptops which would be delivered to their residence.

Police said that the prime accused Sai Kumar, who works in the packaging department would package the wrong goods and then Raju, who works in the slam department would print the address and hand over the goods to Kalyan. Kalyan works in the Triangular department.

Kalyan would ensure that the goods are taken from the dockers and delivered to their address.

Since January 18, the accused had stolen 11 items which included two HP Pavilion X 360 laptops, six Apple iphone 11 and three OnePlus 7 pro mobiles.

The incident is said to have come to light during an internal audit conducted by the company. The arrest was made following a complaint by the company’s legal advisor from New Delhi. The arrested accused were booked for criminal breach of trust.

Amazon's largest campus building in the world is presently situated in Hyderabad, spread over 3 million square feet. It was inaugurated last year, making Hyderabad home to one-third of all employees of the company in India.

