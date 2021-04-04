A total of 30 candidates are in the fray for the April 17 bye-polls to Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, and the Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly segments, after 12 people withdrew their nominations on Saturday, the last day to do so, poll officials said. The ruling BJP faces rebellion in Basavakalyan, with former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba in the fray as an independent candidate.

According to information shared by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, 10 out of the 30 candidates are from Belagavi, 12 from Basavakalyan and Maski 8. Among the 12 who have withdrawn their papers, eight are from Belgaum and two each from Basavakalyan and Maski.

The 30 candidates include three each from BJP and Congress (one each from all three constituencies), one JD(S) candidate from Basavakalyan, 14 independents. The others are all from registered unrecognised parties.

While 26 contesting candidates are men, among four women candidates include two are from Basavakalyan and one each from Belagavi and Maski. Bye-polls to Belagavi Lok Sabha and Basavakalyan Assembly seats were necessitated following the death of Union Minister Suresh Angadi and MLA B Narayan Rao respectively due to COVID-19 in September last year.

Maski seat fell vacant following the disqualification of MLA Prathapagouda Patil, who had won in 2018 from Congress and is now with the BJP. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The ruling BJP has fielded Mangala Suresh Angadi, the wife of late Suresh Angadi, from Belagavi Lok Sabha seat. Pratapagouda Patil, who quit Congress and joined the party is its candidate in Maski assembly segment, while youth leader Sharanu Salagar has been fielded in Basavakalyan.

BJP rebel and former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba is in the fray as an independent from Basavakalyan. He is said to have not relented despite the efforts made by senior state BJP leaders to pacify him and may threaten the prospects of the saffron party's official candidate Sharanu Salagar, sources said.

The Congress has fielded its state working president Satish Jarkiholi, who is currently the MLA of Yamkanmaradi assembly segment, from Belagavi.

Mallamma, the wife of late legislator B Narayan Rao, is the grand old party's candidate from Basavakalyan seat, while Basanagouda Turvihal, who recently joined the party, has been fielded in Maski segment. JD(S) has named Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri, who was with the Congress earlier, as its candidate from Basavakalyan. The party has not fielded anyone from Maski and Belagavi.