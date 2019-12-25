'Things will change when SC considers petitions against CAA': IUML

CAA

Even as the nationwide protest against the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continues unabated, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), one of the first to approach the Supreme Court against the CAA, is confident that when the petition is heard on January 22, 2020, things will be different.

IUML - the second biggest ally of the Congress led UDF held its leadership meeting here on Tuesday and decided to intensify their protest against the CAA in the most democratic manner.

"We have full faith in the judiciary and we are eagerly looking forward to the petitions that have been filed by us and others," said IUML Lok Sabha member and senior party leader PK Kunhalikutty, who was instrumental in filing the petition.

"Even though the Prime Minister and all the top BJP leaders say that the legislation is not going to affect Muslim's in the country, it's nothing but an eyewash. Just look at the response from the world community, when this was passed. Nowhere in the world would people be categorised under religion and that's going to happen through the CAA," added Kunhalikutty.

He said that the IUML by now has undertaken a series of protests against CAA and it will continue.

"We will be taking part in the all party meeting called by the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the 29th of this month. Moreover the Congress led UDF is also meeting to decide the future course of action against CAA," said Kunhalikutty.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for a meeting of representatives of political parties and community and social organizations to discuss the apprehensions of people regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. The meeting will be held at Mascot hotel Thiruvanananthapuram on December 29.

Though IUML has said they will join the meeting, there is a rift between the leaders of Congress on whether to join CPI(M) in anti CAA agitations.