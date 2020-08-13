Tension in Sringeri over flag on Shankaracharya statue, police probe on

BJP leaders, including CT Ravi and Shobha Karandlaje, had claimed that the flag was the party flag of SDPI.

news Crime

Police officials in Chikkamagaluru are investigating the appearance of a flag seen on the Shankaracharya statue in the temple town of Sringeri on Thursday. Meanwhile, BJP leaders claimed that the flag was the party flag of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

However, speaking to TNM, Chikkamagaluru SP Hakay Akshay Machindra said that the flag resembled the SDPI's flag but it was not the same flag. "It is not the flag of SDPI but it resembles it. It is not the green Islamic flag either. It has the colors which resemble the party flag of SDPI. There is blue, red and green color on the flag. We will clarify about the incident soon," the SP said.

The flag was pulled down by police officials and a case was registered in the Sringeri police station.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje took to Twitter to denounce the SDPI and criticised the organisation calling it 'intolerant'.

"I condemn the incident of planting SDPI flags on Sri Shankaracharya's statue at Sringeri, serious action will be taken against those who are behind this incident!," she said in the tweet.

Intolerance of SDPI is touching peak!



Anti social elements are inciting people to propagate their sinister agendas.



I condemn the incident of planting SDPI flags on Sri Shankaracharya's statue at Sringeri, serious action will be taken against those who are behind this incident! pic.twitter.com/j1S337SR0Z — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) August 13, 2020

Tourism Minister and Chikkamagaluru MLA CT Ravi too said the flag's appearance on the holy saint's statue will be investigated.

Police officials said that they are interviewing suspects in the case. "We will be able to give clarity after the investigation is completed," the SP added.

Adi Shankaracharya is an 8th century philosopher and Sringeri, situated on the banks of the river Tunga in Chikkamagaluru district was the first mutt established by him.

The reports come a day after an SDPI leader and its Bengaluru unit president Muzammil was arrested in connection with the violent mob attack in eastern Bengaluru. Muzammil had arrived at the DJ Halli police station on Tuesday night seeking an FIR to be registered against a local resident Naveen P over a derogatory Facebook comment made by him. Naveen is a relative of the Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy.