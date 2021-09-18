Tension prevails at Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in AP as YSRCP, TDP workers clash

YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh arrived at Naidu’s residence to protest derogatory remarks made by a senior TDP leader against CM Jagan.

news Politics

Tension prevailed outside Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli on Friday, September 17, as YSRCP leaders and supporters staged a protest. YSRCP MLA from Pedana, Jogi Ramesh, arrived at Naidu’s residence demanding an apology on behalf of senior TDP leader and former minister Ayyanna Patrudu for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Several TDP leaders and workers also showed up at the scene, and a tussle broke out between the two sides. Both parties have alleged that members of the opposite group attacked them with sticks and stones.

Ayyanna Patrudu called CM Jagan and other YSRCP leaders “garbage people” for introducing a garbage tax in urban local bodies. “These donkeys do not know what being a Chief Minister means,” he said. He also used derogatory language while speaking about Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita.

On September 16, responding to derogatory remarks made by Ayyanna Patrudu on CM Jagan, Jogi Ramesh had warned that he would enter the ground in person if his statement were not retracted.

Several TDP leaders wrote to Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Thursday, September 16, alleging that MLA Jogi Ramesh and his supporters from YSRCP had conspired to attack Leader of Opposition Naidu’s residence with “murderous weapons.” They alleged that YSRCP members had conspired to attack Naidu and that the incident was an attempt to murder him. Claiming that several TDP cadres suffered serious injuries in the clashes, they also alleged a lack of support from local police.

In their letter to the DGP, TDP leaders wrote that “in spite of prior information, the police did not act or respond in increasing the security cover to former Chief Minister's residence. Instead, the police had stopped others from entering on Karakatta road and only allowed the henchmen of the ruling party.”

They said that the police foiled TDP’s calls for protests on multiple occasions by detaining TDP leaders, and alleged that they were allowing “violent” programs by the ruling YSRCP leaders. The leaders requested the DGP to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take action against the culprits.