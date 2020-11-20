Tension in Charminar area as BJP chief Bandi Sanjay visits Bhagyalakshmi temple

He said he visited the temple to 'swear in' god's name that he had not written to the Election Commission to stop financial aid for those affected by the floods.

Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay has sparked a row with his visit to the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad on Friday. Sanjay has visited the temple to 'swear in' god's name that he had not written to the Election Commission (EC) to stop financial aid for those affected by the floods. His visit to the temple has also led to mild tensions.

A day earlier, he had challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to also come to the temple to swear on the authenticity of a letter allegedly written by Kumar to the Election Commission asking for the ex-gratia payment to be stopped.

After Sanjay and some other BJP leaders reached Charminar in a convoy of vehicles from the party office in Nampally, his visit sparked some tension in the area. Police beefed up security to avoid any untoward incident.

Security personnel, including Rapid Action Force (RAF), were already deployed in the area in view of the Friday prayers at nearby Mecca Masjid and December 1 elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Rumours started doing the rounds that police had stopped the BJP leader from visiting the temple, following which City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar took to Twitter to deny it.

"Some people are trying to spread incorrect and false news on the social media and electronic media. They are warned that action will be taken against them. Hyderabad Police is not stopping any person from going to any place of worship. Keep away from such propaganda and rumours," he said.

After 'darshan' at the temple, Sanjay told reporters that his signature was 'forged' on the letter, adding that he lodged a police complaint.

Sanjay, a member of Parliament from Karimnagar, alleged that the forged letter was produced on the Chief Minister's direction. He said that ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was 'maligning him and the BJP for electoral gains in GHMC polls'.

He reiterated that if the BJP wins the GHMC polls, every flood-affected family will be paid Rs 20,000 as ex gratia. He promised that the party will get funds from the Union government to rebuild damaged houses, furniture and give money to buy new two-wheelers and cars.

