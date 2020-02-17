Temperatures soar in 6 Kerala districts, directive issued to public

The Met Department said the temperature will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in six districts on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperature levels are soaring in Kerala. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday stated that six districts of Kerala will experience a rise in temperature of upto 2 to 3 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday. Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur are the districts that will witness a rise in daily maximum temperature.

According to IMD, Kannuar saw a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, while Kozhikode was at 36 degrees. Kottayam saw the mercury hit 35.7 degrees Celsius, Alappuzha saw a maximum of 35.5 Celisus, Thiruvananthapuram city hit 34.8 Celsius and Palakkad was 34.6 degrees Celsius.

Sharing the information on Facebook, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that people should follow the directions issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to prevent health issues related with increasing temperatures in various districts. The warning comes even as three officials lost their lives while trying to put out a forest fire in Thrissur district on Sunday.

KSDMA has issued directives to the public, which will help prevent sunstroke and sunburns.

Some of the directives are:

Avoid dehydration by drinking more water. Keep a water bottle handy always.

Avoid drinks like alcohol which dehydrates the body.

Since pregnant women, children and aged people are prone to sunburns and sunstrokes, such people should stay away from being exposed to the sun from 11am to 3 pm.

Since this is the examination time for students, parents and teachers should take more care. Ensure that the classrooms are ventilated and arrange drinking water facilities for students during examinations.

Panchayat and Anganwadi officials should take measures in such a way that children are not exposed to the sun.

Construction workers, roadside vendors, traffic police personals, media reporters, Motor Vehicles Department inspection team, Public Works Department officials, officials of Kerala State Electricity Board, online food suppliers and farmers, and others who work in fields and are exposed to direct sunlight should drink more water and take enough rest.

Employers should comply with the direction of the Labour Commission that labourers who have to work in the sun should be given a break from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Proper shade should be ensured to pets. Provide water for animals and birds.

If any health issues related to temperature rise are felt, one should immediately seek medical help.

KSDMA also states that the directions are not only for those districts with warning, but also to everyone in the district.